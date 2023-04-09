Backstage Update On Vince McMahon Attending Future WWE Events And Talent Morale

There was a lot of talk leading up to this week’s WWE SmackDown about whether Vince McMahon would appear and run the show as he did at RAW earlier in the week in addition to making changes to the creative.

According to reports, talent morale suffered as things appeared to be returning to normal before McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal and Triple H took over creative last summer.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon did not attend Friday’s SmackDown this week.

McMahon’s absence at SmackDown significantly improved talent morale, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, but a lot of the talent is taking a “we’ll see what happens” attitude.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that no one knows when McMahon will show up to events and take charge like he did at Raw this past week.

“So SmackDown, Vince was not in Portland, but he was working remote. They did not change a lot. There were things that were changed, but it wasn’t anything that was major and whatever that means. Vince is involved. He’s definitely involved and as far as how often he’s going to go [to shows], nobody knows. Nobody knows. He’s going to show up when he wants to show up. He’s going to do what he wants to do and that’s the deal,” Meltzer said.

