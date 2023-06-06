Backstage Update On Vince McMahon Being At This Week’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, along with several other WWE executives, were backstage for Monday night’s RAW in Hartford, CT. The visitors, including Vince, were not a surprise given that Hartford is about a one-hour and ten-minute drive from WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Vince was backstage for the first RAW since the post-WrestleMania 39 episode on April 3.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a backstage office was prepared for Vince to work out of earlier in the evening at the XL Center, but he ended up working the Gorilla Position, which he was in during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

There hasn’t been any talk of anything out of the ordinary on RAW this week, and word is that the atmosphere was much calmer than it was after WrestleMania.

While Vince was backstage at RAW this week, word rom WWE was that most people do not expect him to be in attendance on a regular basis because he’s been fine making remote changes in recent weeks. McMahon has recently requested creative changes for RAW and SmackDown, sometimes very close to showtime. As a result, late rundown sheets were distributed, and some segments and matches were pulled.

On a related note, according to WWE internal reports, this week’s RAW in Hartford was the highest-grossing RAW/SmackDown in the market’s history.