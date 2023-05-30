Backstage Update On Vince McMahon Making Creative Changes Remotely, WWE Promo Freedom

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly still remotely changing WWE creative plans.

McMahon has been making remote changes to WWE shows since his presence at WrestleMania 39, but he has not become a regular backstage fixture. According to an update from Fightful Select, several members of the roster were dissatisfied with what they saw after Vince forced his way back in and then appeared all throughout WrestleMania 39 Weekend, making changes.

It was noted that the roster was repeatedly assured that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would remain in his position, but they have been subject to last-minute changes whenever Vince sees fit to do so remotely. It was stated that when McMahon is present in person, which he hasn’t been since WrestleMania Week, the changes are much heavier and have less justification. While some claim Vince calls in changes remotely and makes significant changes, other performers have stated that they have had more flexibility in their recent promos than when Vince was present.

WWE morale was especially high following the European tour, which many talents said was the most fun they’d ever had. Although things have improved significantly since McMahon’s presence, people are still “on guard” about Vince simply charging back in and taking a backstage role. Some believe that McMahon realized the chaos that just being backstage caused, so he has opted to work remotely since then.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.