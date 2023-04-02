Backstage Update On Vince McMahon Working WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to be “very involved” at the moment.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon was in attendance for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 as he had his own private office space backstage near the Gorilla Position. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE CEO Nick Khan both had their own personal areas. McMahon was supervising WrestleMania and could be heard on the headsets giving feedback and asking questions early on. This was said to be in contrast to the March 6 RAW, where Vince was backstage for the first time since “retiring” last summer. Vince was not just hanging out in Los Angeles Saturday night. Former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon was also spotted backstage at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, but it appears she was just paying a visit.

In an update, Wrestling Observer Radio stated that McMahon is very much involved now, and with Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, but he is not currently in charge of the show.

Furthermore, according to PWInsider, Triple H was on the headset the entire night, running and directing the show, and was the point person in charge. While Vince was present in a supervisory capacity, Triple H took the lead once the show began.

Vince, who recently signed a new contract with WWE, will most likely be present tonight for Night 2 and Monday for the post-WrestleMania RAW.

As PWMania.com also reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH has released backstage footage of 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta with Vince, Triple H, and the rest of the 2023 Class. The video below shows Vince’s new look with the mustache and dyed hair, which was first reported on when he attended the RAW in Boston last month.

The video can be seen below: