Backstage Update On What AEW Has Planned For Hikaru Shida

Former multi-time AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has not been seen on television since this past January, but she did work a couple of ROH dates this past March and April. However, Shida could be making her way back to television soon.

According to Fightful Select, there have been creative discussions backstage about a possible return for the former AEW Women’s World Champion, although there is no word yet on what those plans are and when she could be making her return to television. Shida’s last match was at ROH Supercard of Honor, where she lost to Athena.