Backstage Update On Where WWE RAW Will Air Between USA Network And Netflix Deals

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced a deal with Netflix earlier this week to move its flagship show, Monday Night RAW, from the USA Network to the streaming service beginning in January 2025.

WWE has a deal with USA Network to air Raw until September 2024. According to previous reports, the exact location of RAWw’s broadcast between the end of that deal and the start of the Netflix deal is unknown.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned Brandon Thurston’s WrestleNomics report that RAW will no longer air on the USA Network after the contract expires later this year. According to Meltzer, WWE is planning to announce where it will air from October 1st to December 31st.

“I guess the unanswered question is what happens to draw after the end of September of this year, because in January, it’s going to Netflix, and at the end of September, the [USA] contract is up. USA Network has told Brandon Thurston that they are not airing it after the end of September. So it’s not like they’ll gonna go three more months on USA. WWE told me that they will make an announcement relatively soon about that. So they have. I guess they have something. What it is, I don’t know. Maybe they’ll go on Netflix early. I’m not really sure.” Meltzer stated.

