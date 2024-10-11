Backstage Update On Which Country May Host WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

It appeared certain at one point that WWE would hold its 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE in the United Kingdom.

The event is scheduled for March, with Birmingham and Manchester as front-runners. However, something has changed.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was announced that the O2 in London is currently in contention. Canada has a significant interest in the show.

Joey Votes: “Elimination Chamber, we have an update on that. You know, we were told last week it is coming to the UK, and while that still may be the case, we can tell you that along with Birmingham and Manchester, London is now on the board with the O2 Arena as a possible location. The show is to be arena-sized and not stadium-based. However, we are told our source did reach out after we put this on WrestleVotes Radio last week that other countries have certainly inquired, and there is significant interest in the show being held in Canada as well. So with that said, I would say the United Kingdom is definitely still the favorite. However, to be determined, as Canada has jumped in in the kind of last minute here.”

WrestleVotes: “Well, speaking of Elimination Chamber specifically, I would say that Canada is in the mix. And I think Toronto would be the front runner of that. So I think what they’re doing here is working. They’re creating a market where they have a product that places want to be held in their area. So you have word go out last week that Manchester and the UK are in the mix for the Elimination Chamber. And I think that helps other municipalities pick up the phone and make a phone call and say, ‘Hey, we would love to have the Elimination Chamber held in our city here.’ So these are all great things working.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)