Backstage Update On Who WWE’s “Kalyx” Trademark Is Linked To

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE filed a trademark for the ring name “Kalyx” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Initially, it was believed that NXT star Sol Ruca would be using the name, as her real name is Calyx. However, WWE sources have refuted this claim.

According to Fightful Select, the “Kalyx” ring name actually belongs to WWE referee Jessika Carr, who recently competed under a mask at EVOLVE tapings. The report also states that WWE has already filmed six episodes, with Carr appearing in the fourth episode, where she competed in a tag team match.

Carr, a former in-ring performer turned WWE referee, has an extensive wrestling background. She previously competed on the independent scene under the names Kennadi Brink and Jessie Kaye and also made an appearance on NXT as Kennedy Lewis before transitioning to a full-time referee role in WWE.