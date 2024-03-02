Backstage Update On William Regal’s WWE Status

William Regal returned to WWE television a month ago on an episode of WWE NXT, introducing Ava as the brand’s new General Manager.

After leaving AEW, Regal returned to WWE in January 2023 as a Vice President after requesting that AEW/ROH President Tony Khan release him from his contract with the promotion early. At the time, it was reported that Regal wanted to return to WWE so he could work with Triple H and compete in NXT alongside his son, Charles Dempsey.

Prior to his WWE release, Regal was Triple H’s right-hand man in NXT, which is why Triple H wanted to bring back a man he admires and who helped build NXT after taking over main roster creative.

Regal’s role as Vice President of Global Talent Development entails assisting wrestlers with their matches, taking notes and reviewing the bouts with them to improve things.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reported that “as of the February 27th taping, there are no plans to use Regal on screen in a full-time role in the near future.”