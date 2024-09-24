Backstage Update On WWE Adding A Third Hour To SmackDown

The addition of a third hour to WWE SmackDown is not yet confirmed.

WrestleVotes Radio first reported that SmackDown would be reduced to three hours beginning January 3rd. However, the plan is to increase to two hours in June 2025. USA Network is pushing for the third hour, as it did with Raw in 2012.

This comes as Raw plans to return to a two-hour format in October, followed by a three-hour format in January when it moves to Netflix. WWE has not yet announced the news.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is in talks with USA Network about adding a third hour to SmackDown Live.

Meltzer responded: “It’s not 100%, but it’s certainly in negotiations, and I would say better than 50% that it’s going to happen.”

Bryan Alvarez responded, “So by negotiations, you mean they’re attempting to get more money.”

Meltzer clarified: “Yeah….the original deal was definitely a two-hour show, and now they’re discussing a three-hour show.”