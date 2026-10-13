Backstage Update On WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Location

WWE reportedly has no immediate plans to relocate Crown Jewel 2026 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite heightened security concerns following reported attacks in the region over the weekend.

The company continues to advertise the premium live event for Riyadh, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently sharing the official promotional poster confirming a 12 PM ET start time.

The situation follows reports that Riyadh was targeted by strikes carried out by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport that reportedly killed 13 people.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has not held any discussions about moving Crown Jewel to another location.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com also reported that, as of 10 AM ET on Tuesday, October 13, Riyadh remained the planned host city for the event.

However, Alvarez indicated that a backup location in the United States is reportedly being considered should circumstances require a change.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation, suggesting that any decision regarding a potential relocation would likely be made at the highest levels of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

“This is obviously going to be [Executive chairman of TKO] Ari Emanuel’s decision because this is way over [WWE President] Nick Khan’s head,” Meltzer stated.

Despite the reported security concerns, major sporting events in Saudi Arabia continue to move forward with their scheduled plans.

Saudi official Turki Alalshikh recently confirmed that boxing star Canelo Alvarez still intends to travel to Riyadh for his October 31 fight against Christian Mbilli.

As for WWE Crown Jewel, the company continues promoting its advertised champion vs. champion matches, including Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green.

While reports suggest that a potential alternative venue is being considered, there has been no official announcement of a location change.

As of the latest updates on October 13, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.