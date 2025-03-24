Backstage Update On WWE European Tryouts

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is set to hold European tryouts on Sunday, March 30, featuring a select and more intimate group of athletes compared to past sessions.

According to Fightful Select, two standout names confirmed for the tryout are Rhio and Man Like DeReiss—both of whom have been on WWE’s radar for some time. Rhio, who previously tried out for the company, will be given another opportunity to impress, while this marks DeReiss’ first-ever WWE tryout, following his previous participation in a TNA Wrestling tryout.

Other notable talents expected to be part of the session include:

Luke Jacobs, the current PROGRESS World Champion

Goldenboy Santos

Spanish wrestling standout Zozaya

Former Love Island contestant and UK wrestling regular Adam Maxted

However, two prominent names will likely be absent. Sources state that British wrestling star Michael Oku is highly unlikely to attend, and former wXw Unified World Champion Peter Tihanyi is also not expected, as he’s still recovering from a shoulder injury.

This European tryout could be a pivotal moment for several of these competitors, as WWE continues to scout international talent with global appeal ahead of WrestleMania 41 and beyond.