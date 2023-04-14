Backstage Update On WWE Hiring Freeze Rumors, Reportedly In Talks With ‘Significant Performers’

Triple H went on a signing spree last year after taking over main roster creative following Vince McMahon’s “retirement” from WWE due to the hush money scandal.

Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Karrion Kross, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Chelsea Green, Bronson Reed, Hit Row, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tegan Nox, Sarah Logan, Emma, Dexter Lumis, and others were rehired.

However, no established signings have been made this year, leading to rumors of a hiring freeze. WWE recently agreed to be acquired by the Endeavor Group, which will see WWE merge with UFC before the end of 2023 to form a new company. Once the deal is completed, McMahon will become the WWE’s Executive Chairman.

When a company is looking to sell or be acquired, it will typically not hire any new employees and will try to cut costs as much as possible in order to appear more profitable.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is no hiring freeze in place and that WWE is still in talks with significant performers, though he did not name them.

Meltzer wrote, “There is also no hiring freeze as has been reported in many places. WWE is still business as usual when it comes to hiring and in talks with new significant performers.”

WWE had the opportunity to sign a few notable wrestlers recently, including Brian Cage and FTR, but they chose to stay with AEW. In the case of Jay White, who was widely rumored to be on his way to WWE, he chose AEW instead.