Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Replacing King And Queen Of The Ring

WWE had previously announced that the next premium live event in Saudi Arabia would be titled King and Queen of the Ring. However, earlier this month, it was announced that the show’s name would be changed to Night of Champions.

As a result, the entire show’s format will be altered, as Night of Champions has traditionally featured every champion on the main roster defending their title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason for the name change will be revealed following the Backlash PLE next month in Puerto Rico.

“Regarding the reason the 5/27 show in Saudi Arabia was changed from King & Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions was a booking decision. We were told it will become obvious why after the Puerto Rico show and in the build to the show,” Meltzer wrote.

The current WWE PLE calendar looks like this:

* Saturday, May 6, 2023: Backlash – Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico

* Saturday, May 27, 2023: Night of Champions – Saudi Arabia

* Sunday, May 28, 2023: NXT Battle Ground in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Tsongas Center

* Saturday, July 1, 2023: Money in the Bank – The O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan