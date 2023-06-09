Backstage Update On WWE NXT Plans With The Main Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bron Breakker challenged WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to bring his title to Tuesday night for a future title match between the two on this week’s WWE NXT episode. The challenge came on a show that also featured main roster free agents Dana Brooke and Mustafa Ali, as well as NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes’ feud with Baron Corbin.

Similar tie-ins will continue in the future as WWE CEO Nick Khan hopes to solidify NXT as a major third brand for the company.

WRKDWrestling mentioned that, in addition to the singles programs, we will likely see more NXT tag teams mixed in with main roster matches.

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed Breakker vs. Rollins, and Rollins has not responded to the challenge.