Backstage Update On WWE Possibly Discontinuing Their Big Annual Holiday Show

Fightful Select reports that WWE has already sent out promotional materials for their upcoming live events from the present time until the end of the year, however the big annual holiday show WWE holds from Madison Square Garden in New York City that usually takes place on December 26th was not part of the advertisement.

There is still a chance the show from MSG happens as one source even indicated the date is still listed internally as an upcoming show.

There’s no word yet on if and when the show will be announced, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.