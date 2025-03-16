Backstage Update On WWE Signing Rey Fenix

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Fenix is expected to join WWE alongside his brother Penta following his release from AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Fenix is set to undergo WWE’s medical evaluations soon. The report also notes that WWE has already designed merchandise for the luchador. Additionally, a vignette for a mystery luchador aired last Friday night on SmackDown, though it remains unclear if it was intended for Fenix.

Fenix has either already signed with WWE or is expected to do so soon, barring any unforeseen circumstances.