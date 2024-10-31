Backstage Update On WWE’s ID Program, Several Indie Stars Already Signed

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program. This program will involve several pro wrestling schools and give talents a path to eventually join the company.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, several Indie wrestlers are already under contract with the WWE’s ID program and despite those talents not being named as of this writing, they will continue to appear at independent events. A source familiar with the program then clarified that there are no current restrictions on where contracted independent talent can appear or whether they will lose or win in matches.