Backstage Update On WWE’s Interest In Signing Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks’ time with AEW may be coming to an end after being inactive for months.

According to Fightful, the only offer Starks turned down in recent months was to split from Big Bill and feud with him. He was opposed as Starks did not believe Big Bill losing a fight with him would help Bill.

Instead, he preferred a peaceful split. According to multiple media outlets, after Starks is released from his AEW contract, he is expected to join WWE. The company is apparently interested in the star.

Late Tuesday night, a social media rumor circulated that Starks may already be a free agent. However, neither AEW nor Starks have officially addressed his situation with the promotion.

There are also no reports confirming his departure. However, Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has revealed that WWE NXT has “significant interest” in signing Starks to the brand as soon as he becomes available.

Both Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, two of Starks’ close friends, have praised his work in the ring.