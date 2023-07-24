Backstage Update On WWE’s Plan To Push LA Knight, Rumor Killer On Knight

A “new push” for LA Knight is set to begin following WWE SummerSlam.

Fans have been waiting for Knight to be pushed on the main roster, and word from WWE is that officials see and hear the positive feedback for Knight, and they recognize Knight’s potential to be a top Superstar. This has been the case for a number of months.

According to WWE insider, Boozer Rasslin, Knight will have “a certain” segment or angle at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. It was mentioned that this could be changed to Knight having a match, but confirmation should come on Friday.

For what it’s worth, Grayson Waller faced John Cena at WWE Money In the Bank the last time BWE reported that a “certain” segment was planned for a WWE Premium Live Event. It has been reported that WWE plans to have a Superstar receive “the rub” from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in the near future, and while there has been no indication that Austin and Knight will work together at SummerSlam, WWE did consider a segment with Austin and Knight for WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

On a related note, there have apparently been rumors about Knight having backstage heat. The WWE insider denied these rumors, stating that Knight has no problems backstage and is regarded as one of WWE’s most dependable performers.