Backstage Update On WWE’s Planned Matches For WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place across two nights, Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE has already announced a number of blockbuster matches for the event, with even more expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

According to a recent report on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, insider account WrestleVotes noted that the company is currently planning to feature 14 or 15 matches in total across the two-night spectacle. The working structure suggests that Saturday’s show will feature eight matches, with Sunday’s card hosting seven.

As it stands, the headline match for Night 1 will be a highly anticipated Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. Night 2 will be headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in what could be a record-breaking match for Cena as he aims for his 17th world title.

Other confirmed matches include GUNTHER defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, and two marquee Women’s Championship bouts. IYO SKY is set to defend the Women’s World Title in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, while Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair in a high-stakes singles contest.

The United States Championship will be defended as LA Knight takes on Jacob Fatu, while the Intercontinental Title will be contested in a Fatal Four-Way match featuring champion Bron Breakker, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Bálor. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be on the line, with current champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez set to defend against challengers yet to be announced.

Additional matches include AJ Styles facing Logan Paul in what promises to be a high-profile bout, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a major women’s singles showdown, and a generational battle as Rey Mysterio takes on El Grande Americano.

With several matches already confirmed and others reportedly in development, WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be another massive event in WWE’s calendar. The company is expected to make additional announcements later this month as the final card continues to take shape. WrestleMania 41 will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.