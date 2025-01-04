Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Charlotte Flair’s Impeding Return

Fightful Select reports that several WWE officials believe Charlotte Flair will be making her return to the company soon. However, no specific timeline has been given or confirmed.

The report also mentioned that the WWE never expected Flair to make her highly anticipated return in 2024, despite rumors that several creative plans for her comeback are already in the works due to the severity of her injury.

A number of people within WWE expect Flair to have a significant role in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but that has not been confirmed yet.