Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For NXT GM Ava

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE has begun laying the groundwork for NXT General Manager Ava to have a more prominent role on television.

As the real-life daughter of The Rock, WWE is reportedly looking to incorporate elements of his “Final Boss” persona into her character. The creative team is exploring ways to tie Ava’s on-screen presence to her father’s legacy, potentially elevating her status within the company.

Additionally, WWE is said to be planning new merchandise for Ava, further cementing her growing importance. Sources indicate that she is well-liked within the company and has the potential for a significant future in WWE.

With these plans in motion, it will be interesting to see how Ava’s character evolves and how WWE leverages her family ties to shape her trajectory on NXT.