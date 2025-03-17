Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Potential Bloodline Member

Despite being part of WWE’s roster, Hikuleo and Lance Anoa’i have yet to make an on-screen debut.

Fightful Select first reported their signings in 2024. Hikuleo, who last wrestled on June 9, 2024, when he lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles, has been on WWE’s internal roster for several months. However, while main roster creative sources have confirmed his signing, he was not initially included in creative plans. Dave Meltzer reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter last December that Hikuleo is “in the system” and not injured, but he is expected to debut in NXT after completing his training.

As for Anoa’i, his absence is due to an injury sustained shortly after signing. The injury is significant enough to keep him sidelined well into 2025.