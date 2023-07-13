Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Seth Rollins At SummerSlam

Seth Rollins’ opponent for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PLE is becoming clear as the event approaches.

This week on NXT, The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) defeated Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams (w/Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley). In the match, Balor pinned Hayes.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned Balor challenging Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. Rollins recently defeated Balor at Money in the Bank.

He also speculated that Balor would miss the NXT Great American Bash main event with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov the week before SummerSlam on August 5 due to WWE’s efforts to rebuild him.

“The problem is, Finn, is wrestling Seth. That’s for SummerSlam. So I doubt they would put Finn in a match and have him not win it right before putting him into two championship matches so close together. They’re only a week apart. They announced Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov because Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth.”

While Meltzer is unsure whether WWE will make a triple threat at Great American Bash with Hayes, Dragunov, and someone else, Balor vs. Rollins is expected for SummerSlam.

“I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam.”

