Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For The WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Main Event

The main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 is still unknown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE announced the Night 1 and Night 2 lineups this week, with Night 1 being “headlined” by John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Last week, WWE announced that Cena vs. Theory would “kick off” Night 1. Since the line-up announcements, it has been reported that Cena vs. Theory will actually be the first match on the main card on Night 1.

As of today, Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair have not been informed that they will be the main event of Night 1. Furthermore, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were reportedly informed that they could prepare for the main event slot.

One WWE source claimed that this had been the case for several weeks, and that many within the company had been operating under the assumption that the tag team match would be the main event of Night 1.

We’ve already mentioned how, internally, the idea was floated that Ripley vs. Flair should headline Night 1 because women were not the main event last year. However, many in WWE believe that Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos should be the main event of Night 1. It was also pointed out that the tag team titles had never been the main event at WrestleMania, and that a man of Syrian descent had never headlined the show.

It’s expected that Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos will headline Night 1, but that decision won’t be made until the production meeting on Saturday morning.