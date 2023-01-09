Backstage Update on Xavier Woods’ Injury and WWE Return

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods is unable to wrestle due to a medical condition.

Woods has not wrestled since working with Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium in a six-man match at the WWE Supershow in Atlanta on December 27. WWE did an angle the following two nights in Greensboro and Miami in which Woods was shown being attacked backstage before Kingston, Moss, and Emma defeated Legado del Fantasma’s Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Woods is currently bruised and not fully medically cleared.

The internal belief is that Woods should be ready to compete in the Royal Rumble on January 28, if not sooner.

Woods has supported Kofi at recent non-televised live events and TV tapings, such as NXT and SmackDown.

On this week’s NXT, Pretty Deadly will compete in a three-team Gauntlet to earn another title shot against The New Day. The title match is expected to take place at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4.