Backstage Update Regarding AEW – Impact Wrestling Plans

According to Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, Kenny Omega had requested that Don Callis do commentary for Omega’s title match against Jon Moxley on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Regarding Omega’s upcoming appearance on Impact Wrestling, Hausman noted that “from what we have heard, Omega’s appearance on Impact will be a one-off and was largely done as a favor from Omega for Don Callis, who is a good friend of Omega’s.” Callis’ Impact contract is reportedly expiring soon and it’s possible he could end up as Omega’s full-time manager in AEW.

While the AEW/Impact relationship isn’t expected to be as “intertwined” as initially believed, it’s likely that the Good Brothers will have at least one match in AEW. Hausman added that Omega’s Impact appearance could possibly set up an AEW appearance for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.