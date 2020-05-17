Backstage Update Regarding The Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Championship Situation

As previously noted, there are rumors that former Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn could have heat with WWE for not attending TV tapings despite the company allowing talents to stay home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Davis is reporting that according to a source in WWE, there are some people that feel Zayn was stripped of the IC title “to send a message” and Davis noted the following:

“WWE will always say that wrestlers can take time off and not worry about their spot and that certainly would apply to a top star like Roman Reigns, but for others that is not a guarantee and wrestlers in the mid and lower card certainly took notice.”

While Zayn has been staying in character in regards to the IC Title situation, he did write the following on Twitter today:

I always knew how lucky I was to be able to travel for a living. I love it and I miss it. The people, the stories, the energy, the foods, the cultures, the diversity and the commonality – I love it all. What a gift. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 16, 2020