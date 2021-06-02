Backstage Updates, News & Notes On Today’s WWE Releases – Braun Strowman’s Contract, Ruby Riott, More

As reported earlier here on PWMania, WWE announced the releases of Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett today.

It was reported by Fightful Select that a few select people within the company knew of the departures on Tuesday afternoon, and plans were made to deliver the phone calls to the talents on Wednesday morning. A lot of the releases came as a surprise to many. There is some speculation among the roster that WWE may be gearing up for a potential sale of the company down the line. It should be noted that this has not been said by any WWE officials, or rumored/reported by any sources. Recent actions by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan have fueled these rumors, but there’s nothing concrete to report. The reason given for these recent releases are more budget cuts.

Fightful also reported that Riott’s release seemed to shake the WWE roster the most, based on reactions from wrestlers still with the company. Riott was universally popular in the locker room, and was often commended for her hard work.

Much of the same goes for Murphy. Word is that he just wasn’t in the “creative forecast for WWE” as of late. There had been pitches for Murphy to team with Wesley Blake once again before today’s departure, but the pitches were shot down. Murphy was said to be easy to work with, and generally receptive to creative.

Fans on social media seem surprised by Strowman’s departure the most. However, Fightful reports that Strowman’s apparently was not the most surprising departure among talent close to the situation due to Strowman’s previous contract. Strowman signed a “monster deal” in 2019 and word is that he very much knew his worth when negotiating the contract with WWE officials. Strowman’s last contract came down to the wire in the summer of 2019, and now he was signed well into 2023 under the recent deal. WWE sources claim Strowman’s contract was worth more than $1 million per year. He was said to have been very private about negotiating the contract until it was finalized.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.