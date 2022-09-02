Backstage Updates on Adam Cole’s AEW Return, Bobby Fish and Full Gear

Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has provided us with the following AEW-related news items:

– The general feeling regarding Adam Cole’s recovery from his injury is that he is “healed up and ready” to play again. Meltzer speculated that Cole could compete as The Joker in the casino ladder match that will take place at All Out.

– As was mentioned earlier, it has been reported that Bobby Fish is “done” with AEW. According to reports, Fish’s short term contract was terminated on August 31st, 2022. Meltzer stated that; “the term I was given is that both sides couldn’t come to an agreement right now, and the door is not closed as far as coming to an agreement later.”

– The Full Gear pay-per-view event that will take place in 2022 is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It is expected that the event will take place on Saturday, November 19, in order to avoid competition on Sunday from the NFL and from the UFC on November 12th. It is expected that a live Rampage will take place at the Prudential Center the evening before.