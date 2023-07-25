Backstage Updates On Brian Pillman Jr.’s Future And WWE Status

Brian Pillman Jr. appears to be on his way to WWE, but there are conflicting reports about when the deal will be finalized or when Pillman will begin working for WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pillman was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday, July 13, just two days after being released from AEW due to his contract expiring. It was noted at the time that WWE was eager to sign Pillman after his AEW contract expired, and that his Performance Center visit was described as Pillman having a “get to know you” meeting with the company.

In a subsequent update, it was confirmed that Pillman received a WWE tryout earlier this month. One WWE source told the Wrestling Observer that while the signing is not impossible, Pillman is unlikely to be hired until Endeavor’s merger with WWE and UFC is completed, which should be before the end of the year.

However, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam, a WWE deal for Pillman is already in place or is in the process of being finalized before it can be signed. According to the report, Pillman will relocate to Orlando by the end of August in order to begin his WWE NXT career and report to the WWE Performance Center for full-time training.

For what it’s worth, Pillman has canceled a scheduled training seminar for September.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pillman did a Virtual Signing for Captain’s Corner this past weekend and teased a huge opportunity.

“It’s a tough business. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll,” he said. “But, being here today and getting to reminisce on some of my past moments in my career has really cheered me up and put me in a position to where I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, continue coming up with new gear ideas and sharing my idea of pro wrestling with you all.”