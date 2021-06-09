Backstage Updates On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

The rumored Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for the WWE Championship was not planned for SummerSlam as of last week, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

Bringing Lesnar back will be a decision made by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Lashley match could happen at any time, but the company had not called Lesnar to return at SummerSlam as of last week, according to this new report.

Also, it was noted that there are forces within WWE that don’t want Lesnar brought back until WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is ready to feud with him. There’s no word on when that might be.

Lesnar has been away from WWE since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two in 2020.

