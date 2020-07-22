Backstage Updates On Kairi Sane’s WWE Status

Kairi Sane is set to appear on next week’s RAW after all. As we’ve noted, Sane is headed back to Japan to be with her husband, and reportedly finished up with WWE at Monday’s TV tapings, which included this week’s episode and next Monday’s show.

Fightful Select now reports that Kairi will be appearing next Monday for the taped RAW.

WWE has put effort into trying to keep Sane on the payroll. They also want to keep her away from other companies. They have discussed several ideas for her in Japan, from a trainer to an ambassador.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Sane next week. She defeated Bayley in a non-title match this week. It’s possible that Shayna Baszler attacks Sane next week for the rumored injury angle that will accomplish two things: write Sane out of the storylines, and set up Asuka vs. Baszler for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.