Backstage Updates on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Comments, Toxic Attraction React

Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT release is said to have caught her off guard, but she had previously admitted that she knew she could get into trouble. New information has emerged regarding WWE’s knowledge of Mandy Rose’s FanTime photos, which led to today’s departure.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE today, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event, ending her 413-day reign. It was noted that WWE released Rose as a result of the content she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position as a result of the content she was posting, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change last night was a last-minute decision based on the fact that Rose was released today, rather than the original plan.

According to an update, there is no truth to rumors that Rose requested her release because she was caught off guard by the termination. While it was not originally planned for Perez to win the NXT Women’s Title in the main event of last night’s NXT, Rose was set to hand it over to Perez at a later date, most likely at New Year’s Evil on January 10.

Fightful Select later reported that WWE officials felt the content was inappropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and Rose didn’t seem interested in stopping the uploads.

Additionally, Bryan Alvarez has confirmed that Rose was released because of the nature of her FanTime photos. WWE officials were aware of the photos prior to now, but apparently Rose’s photos have become more risqué, which irritated WWE.

While the release caught Rose off guard, she had previously indicated to others that she was aware that the content and nature of her website could land her in trouble with WWE officials. One unnamed former WWE talent recently beat her best financial WWE year in 2022 thanks to her own exclusive content page, proving that the FanTime/OnlyFans model is lucrative for celebrities.

Rose’s FanTime website, mandyrosesacs.com, currently has 10,300 followers. Subscriptions are $30 per month. Fans can also tip Rose through the website. Tino Sabbatelli, a former WWE performer who is now Rose’s fiancé, has joined her in some of the content.

Rose, 32, has left WWE and will not be present at tonight’s NXT TV tapings. There has been no word on whether she is still on good terms with the company and could return in the future.

Rose began working with WWE in June 2015 for the sixth season of Tough Enough. She joined NXT after signing a five-year contract after the Tough Enough finale. Rose made her main roster debut in November 2017, but returned to NXT in July 2021 to lead Toxic Attraction. Rose’s second NXT run was her most successful period in WWE.

Rose sent a message to her subscribers today, saying, “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”

As of this writing, Rose had not publicly commented on the release via social media, but Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne tweeted the following today:

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) December 14, 2022