Backstage Updates On Paul Heyman Being Taken Off WWE Creative

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul Heyman has been removed as the head of creative for WWE RAW and is no longer the Executive Director of the red brand. WWE is consolidating the RAW and SmackDown creative teams into one group, to be led by Bruce Prichard.

Sports Illustrated reportedly contacted 10 different active RAW Superstars and each noted that Heyman’s greatest strength was the guidance, recommendation and direction that he provided to the talent. WWE confirmed that Heyman will remain in his role as an on-air talent with Brock Lesnar, but there’s no word on if he will be present for the weekly TV tapings as Lesnar isn’t used regularly. SI noted that every WWE talent that they contacted also shared the hope that Heyman will still be at TV each week to critique their work.

SI also noted that there was not one specific incident that led to Vince McMahon deciding on Heyman’s departure, but a difference in philosophy that was magnified with the two working together so closely since Heyman was promoted to the role last year. It was described as a situation where the Heyman-McMahon working relationship reached its expiration date. Furthermore, Prichard is able to present ideas to Vince better than anyone else in creative. While Heyman may have the better idea of what fans want to see, Prichard understands Vince and how creative ideas need to be pitched to him.

The Wrestling Observer reported earlier today that a lot of the RAW talent are concerned with Heyman being removed from his creative role. Heyman’s creative projects on RAW included WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Andrade, Angel Garza, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Murphy, The Viking Raiders, Rey Mysterio, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair. Some are reportedly concerned because they’ve never had a significant push until Heyman came along. There’s a belief that McIntyre and The Street profits are the RAW Superstars who are most likely to be safe because Vince also likes them, but they might not be protected as well moving forward.