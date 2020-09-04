Backstage Updates On The Edict Sent To WWE Talents This Week

As noted earlier, via WrestlingInc and PWInsider, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week that says talents have 30 days to quit using third parties, such as Cameo or Twitch. You can click here for full details on the story, including what Vince’s letter said, the different backstage reactions, and more.

In an update, Fightful Select adds that many main roster members hadn’t even heard of the news and had only glanced over a letter, while other wrestlers were livid about the edict. It was also noted that one top WWE name wasn’t upset, noting that Cameo definitely cuts into the virtual meet & greet market. Another longtime WWE star said WWE is setting themselves up for a rough situation as this is a “foggy situation” with how WWE talents are classified as independent contractors.

It was also said that originally word was that WWE officials were upset about sensitive information leaking during some of these third party streams some Superstars do. This was not said in the report but that could be a reference to some of the newsworthy gaming streams that AJ Styles does for his fans.