Backstage Updates On WWE Producers, New WWE Guest Trainer, & More

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rob Conway is back at the WWE Performance Center this week, according to PWInsider. Conway is working as a Guest Coach at the WWE facility. Conway previously worked as a guest trainer at the Performance Center in September 2018. That stint was arranged by Conway’s good friend, Randy Orton. Conway was last signed to a WWE contract in May 2007.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly has been working as a RAW Producer at recent TV tapings, according to PWInsider. WWE had Holly mostly working SmackDown tapings during this tryout period with the company, but now she’s been working RAW events as of late. Holly started working tryouts for producers back in June as the company wanted to hire more women for that role. She noted in a late June interview that she was still in the trial period, but that may have changed.

Veteran pro wrestler Shawn Daivari has received a lot of praise for his work as a WWE Producer since returning to full-time work for the company. Daivari returned to work for WWE in early June at a SmackDown on FOX taping, right after working a set of NWA tapings as a producer. The former TNA X Division Champion previously worked as a WWE producer, hired in January 2019, but was released in 2020 along with other budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that he wrestled some for Impact Wrestling and MLW, among other companies, but is now back full-time with WWE in a behind-the-scenes role. His brother, Ariya Daivari, was released from his WWE contract on June 25.

On a related note, Pat Buck has taken on additional duties in the WWE Talent Relations department as of late. Buck, who has also been producing RAW and SmackDown shows, is now working in the booking of extras and indie talents who are brought in for tapings. This is a position previously held by Drake Wuertz (fka Drake Younger), who was released from his role as a referee in mid-May.