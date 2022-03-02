Backstage Updates On WWE Stars Possibly Returning For WrestleMania

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.

Bayley is another name that may be missing WrestleMania 38. Word now is that current plans call for her to return to TV regularly after WrestleMania. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July after suffering the injury while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted then that she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months, or until mid-April, but it was recently reported that she is ready to return, just waiting for WWE to bring her back. If Bayley does not wrestle next month at AT&T Stadium, this will be the second straight year where she was unable to perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She did not wrestle last year, but did appear for segments on both nights of WrestleMania 37.

Regarding Asuka, it was noted that she is ready to return from shoulder surgery. Asuka is reportedly waiting for WWE to have a plan in place for her return. She has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July.