Backstage Updates On WWE TV Tapings This Week

As we’ve noted, WWE is busy taping TV shows and both nights of WrestleMania 36 in Florida this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. They taped SmackDown and 205 Live shows on Friday, WWE NXT episodes on Sunday, and will tape RAW shows tonight and tomorrow, then WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday.

WWE is using only Florida-based Producers for this week’s tapings, according to PWInsider. Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James have been at the tapings, while WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has also been helping out. It was noted that WWE did not bring in other producers who live in other parts of the country.

Regarding the talent and staff that were brought to Orlando for this week’s tapings, WWE reportedly has them all “locked down” at one hotel. The company has “completely taken over” that hotel with morning production meetings in a conference room.