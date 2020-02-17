Backstage Video Of The Broserweights At NXT TakeOver Portland

The WWE PC YouTube channel released this video of new NXT Tag Team Champions The Broserweights after they won the championships from Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at TakeOver Portland on Sunday.

The clip also has pre-match footage. Riddle said he never thought he would be in a tag team championship match at TakeOver, and never thought he would be in the tag team division, but this was a cool “curveball” he didn’t see coming. Dunne said after the match that he was glad he could share Riddle’s first championship win with him.