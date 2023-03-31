Backstage WrestleMania 39 News On Vince McMahon And Bray Wyatt

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will have his own personal office at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

We previously mentioned that Vince will be at WrestleMania this weekend for his first Premium Live Event since “retiring” in the summer of 2022. McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan will all have “specific personal offices” backstage at SoFi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, according to PWInsider.

– Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is also set for WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles. There has been no confirmation that Bray Wyatt is in town as of yet.

We’ve mentioned how Wyatt’s status is uncertain because he’s been out for more than a month, reportedly due to a physical issue. WrestleMania was supposed to feature Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley, but WWE appeared to confirm that the match would not take place when they announced Lashley for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s SmackDown. It’s still possible that Lashley will appear on the WrestleMania card, possibly alongside Howdy.