Backstage WWE Reaction To CM Punk Attending RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, when CM Punk appeared on WWE RAW in Chicago this week, he surprised many people in both AEW and WWE.

Punk spoke with several wrestlers backstage at the show, including clearing the air with The Miz and briefly speaking with Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Punk flew with WWE talent from Florida over the weekend while doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships and decided to attend RAW because it was in Chicago.

He entered the venue with WWE talent and stayed in the common area before being asked to leave by security, with many believing it was a request from Vince McMahon. He wasn’t testing the waters for a comeback, but rather making amends for past issues.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE talent thought his presence was strange.

Meltzer wrote, “WWE talent generally thought it was weird he was there but was asked to leave relatively quickly. Some thought it was a publicity stunt, and some thought he was looking to get back in.”

It should be noted that Punk is not legally permitted to return to WWE because he has years remaining on his AEW contract.

Punk is set to return to AEW on the June 17 premiere episode of AEW Collision.

