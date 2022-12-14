Backstage WWE Reaction to Reports of Vince McMahon Planning a Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon may be planning a return to WWE, but it doesn’t appear that many employees will be happy to see him back in charge.

The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon has told people that he plans to return to the company and that he believes he received bad advice when it was suggested that he step down as WWE CEO.

According to the WSJ, former referee Rita Chatterton has filed a lawsuit against McMahon for alleged rape in 1986, and he is also accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011. The allegations appear to make McMahon’s return more difficult, but he does not appear to be deterred.

According to Fightful, one WWE talent called the news “exhausting,” and this person hoped that Vince’s tenure was “in the rear view mirror.” This person had a positive relationship with McMahon. Another person expressed concern about some of Triple H’s re-hired talent. The Vince McMahon regime let go of many of the names brought back in recent months.

However, a higher-up was said to be less concerned, citing the stock price increase, increased viewership, and improved morale backstage after Vince left. The source did not believe Vince would return, and said it would be “selfish” of him to do so. A longtime employee expressed similar sentiments.

Fightful went on to say that after speaking with over a dozen people, it was unanimous that McMahon should not be brought back.