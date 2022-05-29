Backstage WWE Reaction to Tony Khan’s Shot at Money in the Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2nd, but WWE announced earlier this week that it had been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show was reportedly moved due to lower-than-expected ticket sales.

The event will be up against UFC 276, which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena. Tony Khan announced on Twitter on Friday that he had informed UFC President Dana White of the news. He also slammed WWE for running the show against the UFC.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that certain people in WWE were furious by Khan’s tweet.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can read Khan’s comments below: