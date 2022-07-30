Backstage WWE SummerSlam News, Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Media Obligations

Here’s the latest backstage news and notes regarding tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 PLE, courtesy of Fightful Select:

This week, Big E participated in the WWE tryouts and worked in the media for WWE. He’s not in town for SummerSlam, though.

As of right now, it is unknown if Edge and Bayley will be in town.Bayley was slated to appear backstage, as PWInsider.com previously reported. On Monday’s RAW, Edge was scheduled to make a comeback, but something changed.

As of early Saturday morning, Maximum Male Models was scheduled to appear on SummerSlam in some way.

On Friday, Seth Rollins was pulled from his commitments to the media. No reason has been given for why he was removed. Earlier in the week, his scheduled SummerSlam match with Riddle was nixed from the show.

