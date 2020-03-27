Backstage WWE Updates On CM Punk & Alberto Del Rio

As noted before, there is said to be no truth to the rumors on WWE contacting CM Punk for a potential ring return at WrestleMania 36. We also noted how WWE officials are still bitter over what happened with Punk, and that they are very negative on the idea of ever bringing Punk back to wrestle, despite his role on FS1’s WWE Backstage program as an analyst.

In an update, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has reportedly labeled Punk as the one man he just can’t do business with. It was also reported that no one at the top level of officials, including RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, has argued that point or pushed for Punk to be brought back. Punk’s agent, the same one who reached out to FOX Sports about the Backstage gig, did try to open a conversation with WWE officials a while back, but the talks were turned down.

Regarding Punk’s gig with FOX Sports, the situation was described as something FOX wanted and WWE allowed it as a concession to not make waves in their relationship with the network. It was also noted that Punk’s appearance on the show was limited to only one per month. The Observer added that some who would argue that a one-time Punk appearance at WrestleMania would be good for business, were told that Punk devalued himself when his big wrestling comeback on WWE Backstage didn’t help the ratings at all, even after the first week.

On a related note, Alberto Del Rio was also categorized, with Punk, as guys Vince really doesn’t want to do business with. We noted before how Del Rio recently stated that he had been in talks with WWE about a potential return while doing a media interview in Mexico, but WWE sources denied the report, noting that Triple H and no one else in the company had not reached out to Alberto. The Observer also noted that there is no interest in using Alberto.