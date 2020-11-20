Backstage WWE Updates On Seth Rollins And Aleister Black

– It was reported a few weeks back, via @Wrestlevotes, that Aleister Black had recently asked to return to the WWE NXT brand, but the request was denied.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original report is true as far as “smoke & fire” goes, but not exactly correct. Word now is that Black did not directly ask to return to NXT and get turned down, but he did float the idea around to officials. However, it was noted that no one seemed interested in actually pulling the trigger on the idea when Black did bring it up.

– Seth Rollins isn’t expected to miss much ring time when he takes a break to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as she gives birth to their first child next month.

As noted before, WWE has planned for Rollins to take some time off next month to be with Lynch and their child. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this week that the belief is Rollins will be back on WWE TV fairly quickly, indicating that he won’t be gone long. Exact dates for Rollins’ time off are not known as of this writing, but it was indicated that he will be off for the month of December, which could put him back in time for the 2021 Royal Rumble build and the beginning of WrestleMania 37 season.