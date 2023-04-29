Bad Bunny Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown In San Juan, Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is coming to Puerto Rico.

But not just for WWE Backlash 2023.

It was announced during the special night one of the 2023 WWE Draft edition of SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas this week that the popular musician will be appearing on next week’s show.

The man who will square off against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will also appear on next week’s episode of SmackDown, which also emanates from San Juan.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from San Juan, Puerto Rico.