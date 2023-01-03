Bad Bunny Issues Statement Regarding Video of Him Throwing Fan’s Phone Into the Water

After a video of him throwing a woman’s phone in the water went viral today, Bad Bunny issued a statement.

The incident occurred in Dominican Republic. In the video, Bunny is seen walking with his entourage and fans who want to take a photo with him.

A female fan approached him to take a photo of him, as seen in the video below. In his tweet, he states that anyone who approaches him to meet him and say hello will receive his undivided attention and respect. Anyone who puts a phone in his face, on the other hand, will be treated differently due to a “lack of respect.”

The original tweet is below, followed by the translated version:

“La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo.”

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

Bad Bunny is a huge success in both the music and wrestling industries, and there’s talk of him doing more with WWE in the near future.